Armenia reiterates readiness to resume OSCE-mediated peaceful resolution process of NK conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ready to re-launch the full process of the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship format based on the well-known principles and elements, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Jakub Kulhánek in Yerevan.

FM Mirzoyan highlighted his meetings with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, as well as the OSCE Minsk Group-mediated meeting with the Azerbaijani FM in New York.

“[the meetings] once again assert that the peaceful resolution, a political resolution of the conflict remains in the agenda. During my meetings in New York I reiterated the readiness of the Republic of Armenia to resume the full process of the peaceful resolution of the Karabakh conflict in the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship format and based on the well-known principles and elements,” the Armenian FM said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan