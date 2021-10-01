FM Mirzoyan, Czech counterpart highlight importance of immediate release of Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. During their meeting in Yerevan, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic Jakub Kulhánek highlighted the importance of the immediate release of Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan.

“During our talk we focused also on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the issues related with it. Armenia highly appreciates the position of the Czech Republic on the settlement of the conflict which is in accordance with the position of the European Union, that is the support to the continuation of peaceful negotiations in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and the search for the lasting solution, stable solution to the conflict”, the Armenian FM said at a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart.

The Armenian and Czech Foreign Ministers discussed a number of humanitarian issues which need solutions. “We talked in details about the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives held in Azerbaijan, attached importance to their immediate release”, Ararat Mirzoyan said.

The Czech delegation visited today the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims. “In this respect the Armenian people highly appreciate the adoption of the resolutions by the two chambers of the Czech parliament on recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide”, FM Mirzoyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan