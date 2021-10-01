Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan met on September 30 with Minister of Culture of France Roselyne Bachelot in Paris.

The Armenian minister arrived in Paris to attend an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Henri Verneuil, the ministry’s press service said.

A number of issues of bilateral interest were discussed during the meeting of the two ministers. Vahram Dumanyan highlighted the cooperation of Armenia and France and expressed confidence that the opportunities of implementing joint projects in culture sector will contribute to the development and deepening of the bilateral relations, by creating new opportunities for the expansion of productive cooperation.

The ministers also discussed the cooperation in the field of preserving the cultural heritage of Artsakh. Vahram Dumanyan thanked for sharing the concern on preserving the Armenian cultural heritage of Artsakh in the territories currently under the control of Azerbaijan and for the readiness to support.

The sides also considered drafting and signing a cultural cooperation document between Armenia and France.

Minister Dumanyan invited his French counterpart to Armenia to continue the discussions.

