Armenia reports 934 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. 934 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 262,631, the ministry of healthcare reports.

11,385 COVID-19 tests were conducted on September 30.

728 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 242,569.

The death toll has risen to 5339 (20 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 13,512.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1211 (2 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan