Czech foreign minister visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jakub Kulhánek arrived in Armenia on an official visit.

FM Kulhánek visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on October 1 and paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

The Czech FM will then have a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, FM Ararat Mirzoyan at the foreign ministry headquarters.

President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan will also have meetings with FM Kulhánek.

