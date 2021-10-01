Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

5.2 magnitude earthquake registered in Iran

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale rocked Genaveh Port, Bushehr Province, southern Iran on Friday, IRNA reports.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at  04:45 hours local time (05:150 Yerevan time) and at the depth of 10 km underground.

No casualties or damages have been reported.










