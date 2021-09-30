Iranian Foreign Minister expresses dissatisfaction with the statements and actions of the Azerbaijani side

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Iran Amir-Abdollahian expressed dissatisfaction over the improper attitude towards Iranian drivers by Azerbaijani border guards and the arrest of the two drivers during the ceremony of receiving copies of credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iran Ali Alizadeh. ARMENRESS reports, citing the official website of the Iranian MFA, Amir-Abdollahian also assessed the negative announcements of Azerbaijan as surprising and regretful.

The Iranian FM noted that conducting military exercises is the sovereign right of the states and pointing out the activities of the Zionist regime near the Iranian borders, added, ‘’Iran does not tolerate the presence and activities of the Zionist regime against its national security and will take any measure in that regard’’.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador hoped that the recent problematic issues will be solved through the dialogue between the officials of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed surprise over the military exercises of Iran in its northern borders in an interview with Turkish Anadolu agency. ‘’Nothing like that had happened during the 30 years of our independence. First of all, I have to say that each country has the right to carry out any exercises, it is its sovereign right. But when we analyze within time limits, we see that nothing like that has happened. Why right now and why at our borders? It’s not me asking this question, it’s the people of Azerbaijan’’, Aliyev had said, assessing the activities of Iran’s military as ‘’emotional response’’ to the decision of charging road tax from the Iranian drivers on Armenia-Iran interstate road.