Rhetoric of confrontation does not contribute to overcoming disagreements. Russian MFA on Aliyev’s statement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The rhetoric of confrontation does not contribute to the overcoming of the existing disagreements, ARMENPRESS reports Russian MFA press service official Alexei Zaytsev said in a weekly briefing, referring to the announcement of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev about the so-called ‘’Zangezur’’ corridor. ‘’Instead, it’s extremely important to create opportunities for finding mutually acceptable solutions’’, he said.

Zaytsev added that both Baku and Yerevan have announced at the top level ‘’about readiness to open new page in relations and gradual normalization of relations’’. ‘’In our efforts, we focus on such positive points’’, Zaytsev emphasized.

‘’ The trilateral working group on the unblocking of transport routes in the South Caucasus continues its works at the level of the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. For our part, we welcome the positive attitude of Baku and Yerevan towards reaching mutually acceptable, package agreements, which in the future will give an opportunity to move the joint work to the level of partnership’’, the Russian MFA official said.