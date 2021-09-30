Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-09-21

YEREVAN, 30 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.71 drams to 484.20 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.56 drams to 561.43 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.66 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.58 drams to 651.39 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 192.82 drams to 27042.89 drams. Silver price down by 2.43 drams to 347.54 drams. Platinum price down by 245.37 drams to 15053.67 drams.