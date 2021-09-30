One more body found during search operations in battle zones, says Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The rescuers of Artsakh continue the search operations for the bodies of servicemen killed in the 2020 war.

Today the search operations were conducted in Varanda (Fizuli) direction, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh said.

A body of one more Armenian serviceman has been found during the search operations. He will be identified after forensic examination.

So far, a total of 1678 bodies have been found and retrieved from the battle zones.

