Czech Foreign Minister to arrive in Armenia on working visit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. On September 30, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jakub Kulhánek will arrive in Armenia with a working visit, the Armenian foreign ministry informs.

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Czech Republic will take place on October 1 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, which will be followed by the joint statement for press of the Ministers.

Within the framework of the visit, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan will also receive the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic.