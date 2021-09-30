New Ambassador of Peru presents credentials to Armenia’s President

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. New Ambassador of Peru to Armenia Juan Genaro del Campo Rodriguez (residence in Moscow, Russia) presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office reports.

The Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador on appointment, wishing productive work. He expressed confidence that the Ambassador will contribute to the deepening of the bilateral relations.

In turn the Ambassador of Peru said he is ready to take practical actions to develop the Armenian-Peruvian relations.

The meeting touched upon the development of the cooperation between Armenia and Peru, the opportunities of boosting the commercial ties. It was stated that there is potential for cooperation in high technologies, mining industry and education. The officials highlighted also the cultural cooperation, and in this context they discussed organizing cultural days in Armenia and Peru next year on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

