COVID-19: Armenia reports 1022 new cases, 20 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. 1022 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 261,697, the ministry of healthcare reports.

7472 COVID-19 tests were conducted on September 29.

650 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 241,841.

The death toll has risen to 5319 (20 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 13,328.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1209.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan