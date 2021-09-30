Former Armenian Minister of Defense, arms supplier arrested on charges of embezzlement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Former Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan and arms dealer Davit Galstyan are under arrest on charges of embezzlement in an ongoing investigation into abuse of power and falsifications committed in the supplies process for the military, the National Security Service (NSS) announced September 30.

Tonoyan and Galstyan are accused in embezzling more than 2,2 billion drams.

“Other former and present high-ranking military officials are also under criminal investigation within the framework of the criminal case,” the NSS said.

Investigators have asked a court to place Tonoyan and Galstyan in pre-trial detention.

