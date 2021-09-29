Armenia has no empty dreams towards Iran’s borders, unlike Baku, Ankara – Iranian Embassy

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Iran in Armenia citied an article from Iranian newspaper Jam-e Jam, which refers to the accusations of president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed to Iran. ARMENPRESS presents the article quoted by Iran’s Embassy on its Facebook page.

In response to the accusations made by Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev addressed to Iran in an interview with Turkish Anadolu agency, asking ‘’Why Iran did not conduct any exercises in its northern regions during the 30 years when the surrounding regions of Karabakh were under the control of Armenians?’’, Iranian Jam-e Jam newspaper published an article today, saying,

Armenia has no empty dreams towards Iran’s borders, unlike Baku, Ankara, and has no such behavior

Armenia, unlike Azerbaijan, is not the ally of Israel

Armenia, unlike Azerbaijan, has not created a network of mercenary-separatists in Atropatene (northern Iran-edit.)

Armenia does not aim to leave Iran out of trade routes

The author also notes that ‘’the non-diplomatic behavior of Azerbaijani president and addressing a message to Iran through Turkish media is nothing but sign of being colonized’’.