Armenian Embassy in Georgia suggests carrying out cargo transportation through Bavra- Ninotsminda border checkpoint

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The large volume of cargo transportation through the territory of Georgia, as well as the construction works underway at the Upper Lars checkpoint in Russia, have caused traffic jam of trucks on the Tbilisi bypass road, ARMENPRESS reports the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia informed.

‘’For avoiding the traffic jams, if possible, the cargo carriers can carry out cargo transportation through Bavra-Ninotsminda border checkpoint instead of Bagratashen-Sadakhlo checkpoint’’, the Embassy said.