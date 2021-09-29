PM Pashinyan offers condolences over death of singer Hayko

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences over the death of Honored Artist, singer, songwriter Hayko (Hayk Hakobyan), the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“With a deep sorrow I learnt about the untimely death of beloved singer, Honored Artist of Armenia Hayko (Hayk Hakobyan).

He was one of the brightest representatives of the Armenian modern music and has gained people’s love and respect with his activity. His works are loved by the people, and his ballads have their unique place in the rich heritage of the Armenian music.

Hayko’s music has also been performed in a number of contemporary Armenian movies which have greatly contributed to the development of Armenian filmmaking.

I extend my deepest condolences to the singer’s family, relatives, friends and fans”, reads the PM’s letter.

Hayko died today from COVID-19 at the age of 48.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan