Armenian FM holds meeting with ICRC Delegation chief

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today Head of the Delegation of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) Thierry Ribaux, the ministry reports.

During the meeting the officials discussed the cooperation between Armenia and the ICRC on addressing the humanitarian problems in Artsakh and the ongoing activities of the organization.

FM Mirzoyan highlighted the necessity of immediate and unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives held in Azerbaijan.

It was stated that Azerbaijan denies the fact that it holds a large number of POWs in captivity, which creates serious grounds for suspicion of serious crimes committed by Azerbaijan against the captives, including enforced disappearances.

Ararat Mirzoyan said that there shouldn’t be artificial obstacles for international organizations to carry out a humanitarian mission in Artsakh and the issue should not be politicized.

