Singer Hayko dies
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Singer, songwriter Hayko died from COVID-19 today at the age of 44, chief of staff at the Yerevan State Medical University Shushan Danielyan said.
Hayko has been receiving treatment against COVID-19 at a hospital in Yerevan.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
