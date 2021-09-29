Sergei Parajanov’s son passes away at 63

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Renowned film director and artist Sergei Parajanov’s (1924-1990) son Suren Parajanov has passed away at the age of 63, the Sergei Parajanov Museum said in a statement.

Suren Parajanov was residing in Kiev, Ukraine.

Other details weren’t immediately available.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan