Coronavirus: 896 new cases in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. 896 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 260,675, the Armenian healthcare ministry said in a press release.

6402 tests were administered.

461 people recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 241,191.

22 people died, bringing the death toll to 5299. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1208 other individuals (3 in the last 24 hours) infected with COVID-19 who died from co-morbidities.

As of September 29, the number of active cases stood at 12,977.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan