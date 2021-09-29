LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-09-21
08:55, 29 September, 2021
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 September:
The price of aluminum up by 0.41% to $2916.00, copper price down by 0.73% to $9260.00, lead price up by 0.88% to $2184.00, nickel price down by 1.38% to $18610.00, tin price up by 1.43% to $35500.00, zinc price down by 0.61% to $3081.00, molybdenum price stood at $46250.00, cobalt price stood at $53380.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
