Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-09-21

YEREVAN, 28 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 September, USD exchange rate up by 1.32 drams to 482.61 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.62 drams to 563.54 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.64 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.84 drams to 658.33 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 206.02 drams to 27235.71 drams. Silver price down by 0.67 drams to 349.97 drams. Platinum price up by 304.90 drams to 15299.04 drams.