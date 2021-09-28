Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 September

Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of Defense said.

Private Garnik Abrahamyan, a conscripted serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces suffered a gunshot wound to the arm when the Azerbaijani military fired at his military position near the village of Kut in Gegharkunik province, near the border with Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Defense said the soldier’s wounds are non-life threatening.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








