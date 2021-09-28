Agreements on Nagorno Karabakh help establish stability – Russia’s Lavrov

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The agreements ending military operations in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, which were reached by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan last year, helped establish stability in the conflict zone, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference today, reports TASS.

“The main thing that was achieved in nearly a year since November 9, 2020, is that stability was established and has been maintained, the presence of Russia’s peacekeeping forces helps prevent violent acts, which is what we see now. The minor incidents that occurred at first were promptly resolved. I would like to reiterate that the situation is stable there though there are a lot of issues”, Lavrov noted.

According to him, a mine clearance operation has yet to be completed in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as an operation to return detained persons. “The main goal currently is to build a calm, peaceful and stable life, encourage the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities to reach the mutual trust that the region lacked for decades and make sure that issues related to the return of refugees and other everyday issues are resolved”, the Russian top diplomat emphasized.

He stated that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs have agreed with Yerevan and Baku upon the resumption of working visits to Karabakh.

“Just recently the Russian, US and French Co-Chairs had a meeting with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York. As I understand, they have agreed on resuming their travels for the visits to the region and their talks with the representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as meetings are planned in Stepanakert”, Lavron said.