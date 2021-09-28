Coronavirus: 772 new cases in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. 772 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 259,779, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said.

4988 tests were administered.

425 people recovered, raising the number of total recoveries to 240,730.

13 patients died, bringing the death toll to 5277. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1205 other individuals infected with the virus (2 in the last 24 hours) who succumbed to co-morbidities.

As of September 28 the number of active cases stood at 12,567.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan