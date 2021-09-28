Armenia SRC Chairman, Italian Ambassador discuss cooperation prospects in tax, customs administration field

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan received Ambassador of Italy to Armenia Alfonso Di Riso to discuss the cooperation prospects in tax and customs administration field, the SRC reported.

In his remarks the SRC Chairman noted that the legal-contractual base between Armenia and Italy in tax and customs administration enables to run cooperation both at bilateral level and within the frames of international organizations.

The Armenian and Italian sides expressed their readiness to take practical steps to further expand the cooperation between the tax and customs authorities of the two countries.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan