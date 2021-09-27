Global Covid-19 cases go over 232 million

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Global Covid-19 cases have reached 232 million and 728 thousand, 4 million and 764 thousand have died, 209 million and 369 thousand have recovered.

ARMENPRESS reports the USA remains the leader in terms of the number of the cases with a total of 43 million and 754 thousand cases. The death cases is 706 thousand.

The second in terms of the Covid-19 cases is India with a total of 33 million and 694 thousand cases. 447 thousand have died in India.

Brazil is the 3rd in terms of the number of the cases with 21 million and 351 thousand cases.