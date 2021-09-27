France will spare no effort to contribute to resumption of dialogue within OSCE MG Co- Chairmanship – embassy

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. France will spare no effort to contribute to the resumption of dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, aimed at the lasting settlement of the conflict and the stabilization of the situation in the South Caucasus, the French Embassy in Armenia said in a statement issued today on the occasion of the anniversary of the 2020 Artsakh War.

“Today, at 11:00, the Embassy of France in Armenia held a moment of silence in memory of the victims of last year’s bloody conflict. We express our sincere condolences and support to the families of the victims and injured”, the statement says.

September 27 marks the anniversary of the 44-Day War unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. Despite the statement on the ceasefire signed on November 9, Azerbaijan still refuses to return all Armenian captives.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan