Armenian President congratulates Turkmen counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on the 30th anniversary of Independence, the Armenian President’s Office said.

“I am sure that under your leadership Turkmenistan will continue its path to progress and prosperity.

The centuries-old ties and the warm traditions of friendship between the peoples of Armenia and Turkmenistan are a firm base for the strengthening of the relations between our countries and the full exercise of the existing potential.

I am confident that with joint efforts we will manage to ensure the further development of the mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Turkmenistan”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan