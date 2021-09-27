Putin to meet Erdogan in person

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in person, however most of the other events with the participation of the Russian head of state remain online, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, reports TASS.

When asked about the event, the Kremlin press secretary assured that Erdogan’s visit to Russia will take place, “Yes, we have been preparing for this visit”.

“Almost all events [of the Russian president] remain in the videoconference mode, it goes without saying that the meeting with Erdogan will be in person”, the spokesman stressed.

Peskov stated that Putin and Erdogan will discuss a wide range of issues during their meeting, including the situation in Syria, Afghanistan and Libya.

“I think that Syria will top the agenda, as well as Afghanistan, they will also exchange views on Libya and other global issues”, he said when asked about the agenda of the talks.