Defense Minister visits Yerablur to pay tribute to memory of 2020 Artsakh War victims

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan visited today the Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of the servicemen fallen at the 2020 Artsakh War.

“I bow before the tombs of all soldiers. We have both fallen friends, soldiers here, as well as my servicemen are here. We will do everything for this place to be a pantheon, not to look like a cemetery”, the minister told reporters.

He stated that these servicemen have been killed in action, but have not died.

September 27 marks the anniversary of the 44-Day War unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. Despite the statement on the ceasefire signed on November 9, Azerbaijan still refuses to return all Armenian captives.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan