Government officials, politicians visit Yerablur military cemetery to pay homage to fallen troops

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian government officials and politicians are visiting the Yerablur military cemetery to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the 2020 Artsakh war unleashed by Azerbaijan one year ago on this day.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan and other government officials have laid flowers at Yerablur honoring the memory of the fallen troops.

Bright Armenia party leader Edmon Marukyan, together with his party members, and many other politicians also visited the military cemetery Monday morning.

