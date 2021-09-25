“A positive step” – French FM on Mirzoyan-Bayramov meeting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian welcomed the meeting between Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov in New York as a "positive step”.

“I’ve spoken to the Armenian, Azerbaijani, Russian and American ministers about the current tension,” the French FM tweeted. “Yesterday’s meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs, which took place one year since the war, was a positive step.”

Le Drian stressed that they continue efforts for firm peace.

