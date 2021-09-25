Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 September

Nationwide moment of silence to be observed September 27

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. A nationwide moment of silence will be observed in Armenia at 11:00, September 27 in honor of the victims of the 2020 war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the government’s press service said.








