Nationwide moment of silence to be observed September 27
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. A nationwide moment of silence will be observed in Armenia at 11:00, September 27 in honor of the victims of the 2020 war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the government’s press service said.
