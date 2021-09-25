LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-09-21

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 September:

The price of aluminum down by 1.12% to $2918.00, copper price up by 0.22% to $9271.00, lead price up by 0.63% to $2142.00, nickel price down by 0.57% to $19125.00, tin price up by 2.71% to $36050.00, zinc price up by 1.64% to $3107.00, molybdenum price stood at $46250.00, cobalt price stood at $53380.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.