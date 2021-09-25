Coronavirus: 1066 new cases confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. 1066 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 257,620, the Armenian healthcare ministry reported.

6606 tests were administered.

586 people recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 239,113.

23 people died, bringing the death toll to 5239.This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1201 other individuals (2 in the last 24 hours) infected with COVID-19 who succumbed to co-morbidities.

As of September 25, the number of active cases stood at 12,067.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan