Armenian FM presents to ICRC President the issue of repatriating Armenian captives immediately and without preconditions

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is taking part in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, met with Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), on September 24.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Mirzoyan highlighted the activities of the ICRC in Armenia and Artsakh.

The ICRC President, in his turn, informed about the work being done by the organization.

During the conversation, the Armenian Foreign Minister referred to the consequences of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the gross violations of human rights and international humanitarian law by Azerbaijan, the issue of immediate release of the Armenian captives without preconditions.

The Minister noted that Azerbaijan, in violation of the provisions of the Geneva Convention and the trilateral declaration of November 9, continues to hide the real number of captives and their places of detention, creating artificial barriers for their return by politicizing humanitarian issues.

Ararat Mirzoyan also noted that no artificial obstacles should be created in Artsakh for the implementation of the humanitarian mission by international organizations.