Armenian Defense Minister, UK Ambassador discuss regional security issues

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to the Republic of Armenia Mr. John Gallagher.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, during the meeting issues related to the regional security were addressed. The Minister of Defense presented the border situation, pointing out the actions taken by Azerbaijan to destabilize the situation.

Ambassador Gallagher noted that the United Kingdom supports long-term peace and stability initiatives for the region and will continue to work in that direction.

Issues related to bilateral cooperation in the field of defense were also discussed. The parties expressed readiness to continue the effective programs, initiating new directions of cooperation in case of possibility.