New Ambassador of Nigeria presents credentials to Armenia’s President

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador of Nigeria to Armenia Yakubu Santuraki Suleiman (residence in Tehran, Iran) presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office said.

The Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador on appointment, expressing confidence that he will contribute to the development of the bilateral relations. President Sarkissian said that the presidential institute is ready to provide all support to the efforts and initiatives aimed at deepening the partnership.

In turn the Ambassador of Nigeria said he is interested in expanding the ties with Armenia and developing the cooperation in different areas.

The meeting also touched upon the prospects of deepening and developing the commercial cooperation. Both sides emphasized the importance of boosting business contacts.

