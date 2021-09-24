Armenian opposition takes vaccine mandate to high court asking revocation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The opposition lawmakers will apply to the Constitutional Court asking to repeal Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan’s order requiring all private and public employees to either get vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 twice a month starting October 1, opposition Hayastan bloc lawmaker Aram Vardevanyan told reporters.

“We already have the required 1/5 of signatures of lawmakers. In relation to the well-known, discussed order of the healthcare minister which had objectively angered a large part of the society we will apply to the Constitutional Court asking to revoke the order,” he said.

Vardevanyan noted that vaccinations are important, but it is up to every individual to make that decision.

“That is, we should see every day how the government is explaining with social ads and other platforms why people must get vaccinated. But when instead they tell people in difficult conditions of minimal wage ‘go get PCR tests every 14 days at your own expense or go get vaccinated’ – this is coercion. Why doesn’t the government want to cover that expense? Let the government subsidize the PCR testing expenses. By the way, this is one of the grounds for applying to the Constitutional Court,” the lawmaker said.

