Opposition Hayastan bloc announces renewed “street struggle”

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Hayastan bloc lawmaker and Vice Speaker of Parliament Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced that they are re-launching the “street struggle”.

“We can’t eliminate the challenges and threats facing our country only with parliamentary activities,” Saghatelyan told reporters. “We have called a march for September 26, and afterwards you’ll see numerous rallies and actions.”

He said Hayastan lawmakers will again travel to provinces from October.

“We have numerous planned events from September 27 to November 9,” he said.

