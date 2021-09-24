Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 September

Parliament convenes extraordinary session – LIVE

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament convened an extraordinary session today at the initiative of the government.

The lawmakers will debate the package of bills on making amendments and changes to the Laws on Administrative-Territorial Division of Armenia and Local Self-Governance.

The bill proposes enlargement of communities.

 

