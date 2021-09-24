Armenian FM meets with UN High Commissioner for Refugees at 76th UNGA

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi within the framework of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Mirzoyan briefed Grandi on the humanitarian issues and the situation which was created as a result of the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh. Particularly, the Armenian FM underscored the necessity to create conditions for the return of Artsakhi IDPs and care for their needs.

FM Mirzoyan especially underscored the importance of the implementation of humanitarian missions by international organizations in Artsakh, and he stressed that Azerbaijan’s politicization of this matter and creation of artificial obstructions are unacceptable.

