Armenian FM speaks about NK conflict settlement in a meeting with Foreign Minister of Finland

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Foreign Minister of Finland Pekka Olavi Haavisto within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Finland expressed readiness to further develop the Armenian-Finnish cooperation through joint efforts. The establishment of a format of consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, the development of cooperation in the fields of education, environment and business were highlighted.

Touching upon issues related to regional stability and security, the Armenian FM stressed that the maintenance of the ceasefire regime, the speedy and unconditional repatriation of Armenian POWs and civilian hostages still held in Azerbaijan, as well as refrain from anti-Armenian hostile rhetoric are important factors for establishing regional stability and security.

Ararat Mirzoyan also stressed the need to resume the peace process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ format, aimed at a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the conflict.