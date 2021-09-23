PM Pashinyan instructs to ensure implementation of Covid-19 regulation, entering into force on October 1

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. During the consultation chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the situation over the coronavirus pandemic in the country and the vaccination process were discussed, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan presented the situation in the country as of September 23, 2021: A total of 1,669,977 tests have been conducted, 255,648 cases have been confirmed, the number of active cases is 11,396, 237,855 have recovered, 5,200 have died, and 1197 deaths due to other causes have been recorded. 5823 tests were conducted yesterday, from which 939 new cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed, 592 patients recovered yesterday and 19 death cases were reported. Due to the opening of the school season, a continuous increase of cases is registered. The hospitals hardly manage to received new patients , there is an increase in the severe, extremely severe course of the disease, and the the intensive care units are overcrowded. There are currently 18 medical organizations treating Covid-infected patients. We have cases of hospitalization of 25 children and about 30 pregnant women, their health condition is under constant strict control. 169 citizens are in critical condition, 68 citizens breath through artificial respiration devices.

Referring to the vaccination process, the Minister of Health reported that as of today the number of vaccinations against Covid-19 is over 277,000, yesterday more than 9900 vaccinations were carried out. The readiness of the citizens shows positive dynamics. According to a study by the Ministry of Health, if in March of this year only 10% of people were ready tobe vaccinated, now about 50% are in favor of vaccination. In response to the Prime Minister's question, the Minister assured that the number of vaccines in the country is at a sufficient level, the existing stocks are being replenished with a new batches parallel with the vaccination process.

Exchange of views on anti-epandemic measures preventing the spread of the coronavirus and for promoting the vaccination process took place. Particularly, reference was made to the decree approved by the Ministry of Justice enering into force on October 1, 2021, according to which economic operators must require their employees to have a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test once every 14 days.

The Prime Minister instructed the relevant state bodies to ensure the implementation of the decree that enters into force on October 1. Nikol Pashinyan stressed the importance of this legislative regulation in the context of keeping the epidemic situation under control and ensuring sense of responsibility for public health, highlighting broad public awareness in this direction.