Uzbekistan’s President congratulates Armenian PM on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the Independence Day of Armenia, the PM’s Office said.

“Dear Prime Minister,

I cordially congratulate you and the Armenian people on the national holiday of Armenia – the Independence Day. I am convinced that the mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Uzbekistan will continue consistently developing in accordance with the potential of our countries.

By using this occasion, I wish you good health, happiness and new achievements to your responsible state activity, and to the people of Armenia – peace, welfare and prosperity”, the letter reads.

