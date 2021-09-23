Archbishop Raphaël François Minassian elected Patriarch of Armenian Catholic Church

GYUMRI, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The synod of bishops of Armenian Catholic Church elected Archbishop Raphaël François Minassian to be the new Patriarch, succeeding the late Krikor Bedros XX Gabroyan.

The newly elected patriarch took the name of His Beatitude Raphaël Bedros XXI Minassian.

Reporting by Armenuhi Mkhoyan

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan