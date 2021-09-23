Tehran to host Iran-Azerbaijan-Turkey foreign ministerial meeting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The foreign ministers of Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkey will hold a meeting in Tehran, according to Tasnim news agency.

According to the report the agreement to hold the meeting in Tehran was reached during Turkish FM Mevult Cavusoglu and Iranian FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian’s recent meeting at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Iranian FM said at the meeting that the new developments taking place in the region require regular consultations between the countries.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan