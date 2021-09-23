377,405 vaccinations against COVID-19 carried out in Armenia so far: Minister sees positive change in people's attitude

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. 377,405 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Armenia so far, of which 133,031 citizens are fully vaccinated, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said during the discussion in the Parliament over the new coronavirus-related rules.

“If in March the vaccination rate was about 10%, today it is higher than 40%. We see the rate, the growing number of daily vaccinations. 9,924 vaccinations were conducted yesterday. So far, a total of 377,405 vaccinations have been carried out. 244,374 citizens received the first dose, and 133,031 citizens have already got the two shots”, she said.

Commenting on the question why the vaccination process has been delayed in Armenia, the minister mentioned misinformation and anti-propaganda, which, she said, negatively affected the citizens. “We have tried to turn the wheel of that anti-propaganda in 4-5 months. And I think that we already have quite a good figure in terms of citizens’ attitude towards vaccinations”, the minister said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan